Google unleashes Android 11 for developers to play with

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Turning it all the way up to 11, Google today launched the Developer Preview of Android 11 -- or Android R, if you prefer. For now, the preview build is only compatible with Pixel devices (no surprises there), but what can you expect to see? Google has chosen to put privacy and security front and center in Android 11, giving users more control and transparency. The company also says that it has added things such as enhancements for foldables and 5G, call-screening APIs, new media and camera capabilities, and machine learning. See also: Google lets Android 11 Developer Preview page… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

