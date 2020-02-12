Global  

Samsung blasts Galaxy phones worldwide with weird ‘1’ notification

The Verge Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Samsung blasts Galaxy phones worldwide with weird '1' notificationPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

In what appears to be a curious accident, Galaxy phone users worldwide have received a mysterious notification from Samsung’s Find My Mobile app. The alert, which several users are reporting, simply reads “1” with another “1” below it.

Our own executive editor Dieter Bohn received the notification on his Galaxy Z Flip, which he is in the process of testing for review. Tapping the alert seemingly does nothing beyond closing the notification shade.

Image: Dieter Bohn / The Verge An example of the Find My Mobile notification received.

Samsung isn’t the first company to send out bizarre notifications to a wide audience. Last year OnePlus accidentally blasted its users with garbled text and Chinese characters in...
