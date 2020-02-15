Global  

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to make a Netflix movie, after a string of box-office flops

Business Insider Thursday, 20 February 2020
Jennifer Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to make a Netflix movie, after a string of box-office flops· Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in "Vice" director Adam McKay's Netflix comedy movie, "Don't Look Up."
· Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to turn to Netflix, following the likes of Will Smith, Adam Sandler, and Ryan Reynolds.
· Lawrence has made a string of box-office flops recently, including "Dark Phoenix" last...
Netflix Acquires Adam McKay's Comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Netflix said it acquired exclusive streaming rights for the upcoming asteroid comedy 'Don't Look Up,' starring Jennifer Lawrence. The film tells the story of two...
RTTNews Also reported by •TechCrunchSeattle Times

Jennifer Lawrence Books Comedy Role After Taking a Break From Acting

Jennifer Lawrence is getting back into the movie business. The 29-year-old Hunger Games star is set to appear in Don’t Look Up, an Adam McKay-directed film,...
Just Jared


