[Update: On sale tonight] Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in the US

9to5Google Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip went on sale shortly after the Galaxy Unpacked event, pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 were spaced out by a few weeks. As a reward for the patient, here are the many, many ways to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 & S20+, and the best deals for each of them.

The post [Update: On sale tonight] Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in the US appeared first on 9to5Google.
News video: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max 03:24

 Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impression: Good or Bad For Rs 1.10 Lakh? [Video]Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impression: Good or Bad For Rs 1.10 Lakh?

Samsung has announced the pre-booking for its new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip in India from February 21 that will be available for those who pre-book the device at Rs 1,09,999 from February..

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S10 [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S10

If you're wondering what Samsung's Galaxy S20 has to offer compared to last year's S10, we have the answers. Find out how they differ in this specs comparison.

Which Galaxy S20 color are you getting? I’m sold on Best Buy’s ‘Aura Blue’ [Poll]

Pre-orders for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series go live in less than an hour and there’s a lot to be excited with the company’s latest set of devices. I’ve...
The best pre-order deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

*TL;DR:* Pre-order the [INS: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra :INS] for £99 upfront and £75 per month, and claim a free set of Galaxy Buds+. ...
