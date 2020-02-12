Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to follow

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Microsoft has released a public preview of its security tools Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) preview arrives for various Linux distributions. The company says that the tool will also be coming to iOS and Android later this year, and more details of these mobile editions are due to be revealed at next week's RSA Conference. The spread to additional platform comes after Microsoft rebranded Windows Defender as Microsoft Defender last year. See also: Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19569, plus new colorful icons Microsoft rolls out important changes to Windows Update for Windows 10 Microsoft is dropping support…


