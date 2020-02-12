Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to follow

Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to follow

betanews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Microsoft has released a public preview of its security tools Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) preview arrives for various Linux distributions. The company says that the tool will also be coming to iOS and Android later this year, and more details of these mobile editions are due to be revealed at next week's RSA Conference. The spread to additional platform comes after Microsoft rebranded Windows Defender as Microsoft Defender last year. See also: Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19569, plus new colorful icons Microsoft rolls out important changes to Windows Update for Windows 10 Microsoft is dropping support… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Microsoft Partners With Samsung for Cloud-Based Game Streaming Service [Video]Microsoft Partners With Samsung for Cloud-Based Game Streaming Service

Microsoft Partners With Samsung for Cloud-Based Game Streaming Service The two companies have come together for the new partnership to create a "premium" streaming experience for gamers. David S. Park,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft Defender ATP Coming to iOS and Android

Microsoft has announced it is bringing Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Linux, with iOS and Android coming soon. The post Microsoft...
WebProNews

Project xCloud gets a test run on iPhones (but don’t get too excited)

Project xCloud gets a test run on iPhones (but don’t get too excited)Microsoft today revealed it’s releasing a Testflight preview of Project xCloud for iOS users, meaning the service is finally on its way to the iPhone....
The Next Web Also reported by •engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to follow https://t.co/sSLPW3mBTF 56 minutes ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to follow https://t.co/eTa4kxD1fm 1 hour ago

MarkWilsonWords

Mark Wyciślik-Wilson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to follow https://t.co/4pzdkIrvcA via @BetaNews 1 hour ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to follow… https://t.co/oSaa5KrHPY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.