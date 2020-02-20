Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Twitter Tests Labeling, Correcting Politicians’ Misleading Tweets

Twitter Tests Labeling, Correcting Politicians’ Misleading Tweets

geek.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Twitter Tests Labeling, Correcting Politicians’ Misleading Tweets(Photo Credit: geralt / Pixabay)

Twitter is experimenting with adding colored labels to misinformation posted by politicians and public figures. The social network this week confirmed that a leaked demo of new features, first reported by NBC News, […]

The post Twitter Tests Labeling, Correcting Politicians’ Misleading Tweets appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter tests labeling and correcting misleading tweets from politicians

Twitter is testing a new feature that -- if implemented -- will prominently flag misleading tweets from politicians and other public figures, according to NBC...
engadget

Microsoft is bringing its Defender security software to iOS and Android

Microsoft is bringing its Defender security software to iOS and AndroidIn the past couple of years, Microsoft has made some solid apps for iOS and Android. Now, the company is planning to bring its Defender antivirus solution for...
The Next Web Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.