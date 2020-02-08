W.L. Lewis But they use their App and cookies to stalk customers’ every move: Amazon sells facial recognition software to pol… https://t.co/ul5TChTkoW 3 minutes ago PETER LAWRENCE MJEMA RT @businessinsider: Amazon sells facial recognition software to police all over the US, but has no idea how many departments are using it… 13 minutes ago Crash Signal Amazon sells facial recognition software to police all over the US, but has no idea how many departments are using… https://t.co/q6L5J0R3J8 26 minutes ago UnbFacts Amazon sells facial recognition software to police all over the US, but has no idea how many departments are using … https://t.co/UcjzpEHshS 32 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon sells facial recognition software to police all over the US, but has no idea how many departments are using… https://t.co/7a3PjmF42Z 36 minutes ago Principal-IT Amazon sells facial recognition software to police all over the US, but has no idea how many departments are using… https://t.co/i1ATgm4MfJ 36 minutes ago Winson Tang Amazon sells facial recognition software to police all over the US, but has no idea how many departments are using… https://t.co/kMxBQyl7uC 36 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon sells facial recognition software to police all over the US, but has no idea how many departments are using… https://t.co/YSQZrnpAtQ 36 minutes ago