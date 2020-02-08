Global  

Amazon sells facial recognition software to police all over the US, but has no idea how many departments are using it

Business Insider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Amazon sells facial recognition software to police all over the US, but has no idea how many departments are using it· *Amazon's incredibly lucrative web services division sells facial recognition software to police departments all over the United States.*
· *Facial recognition software isn't regulated by the US government, and oversight is handled entirely at Amazon's discretion. *
· *In a new interview with Amazon Web Services CEO Andy...
News video: Face-scanning software could unlock your future smartphone

Face-scanning software could unlock your future smartphone 01:55

 TrinamiX has developed a facial recognition software that they say could provide better security.

