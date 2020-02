Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· David Weil, the creator of Amazon's new series "Hunters," talked to Business Insider about how he got the series made without another TV show on his resume.

· Weil wrote a spec script for the pilot and an 80-page series bible that detailed his ideas five years ago. After one network passed on the series, Amazon picked it... · David Weil, the creator of Amazon's new series "Hunters," talked to Business Insider about how he got the series made without another TV show on his resume.· Weil wrote a spec script for the pilot and an 80-page series bible that detailed his ideas five years ago. After one network passed on the series, Amazon picked it 👓 View full article