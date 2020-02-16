Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and it's named Xbox Series X — here's everything we know so far about Microsoft's next game console (MSFT)

The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and it's named Xbox Series X — here's everything we know so far about Microsoft's next game console (MSFT)

Business Insider Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and it's named Xbox Series X — here's everything we know so far about Microsoft's next game console (MSFT)· *Microsoft's new Xbox console, Xbox Series X, is currently in development.*
· *The new console is scheduled to arrive this coming holiday season, and Microsoft says it'll be four times more powerful than its current Xbox One X console.*
· *Xbox Series X has an SSD for faster load times and a more powerful processor from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

His Dark Materials: Amir Wilson previews series two [Video]His Dark Materials: Amir Wilson previews series two

What can we expect from the next series of His Dark Materials? Amir Wilson reveals what's next for his character Will Parry and Dafne Keen's Lyra, and drops a few more season 2 hints along the way.Will..

Credit: Radio Times     Duration: 04:14Published

Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X [Video]Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X

Are you ready for the titles that will make or break this next-gen console? For this list, we’re looking at the video games that have been confirmed for the Xbox Series X.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Microsoft spent $1 billion on a simple mistake with its best game console (MSFT)

How Microsoft spent $1 billion on a simple mistake with its best game console (MSFT)· *The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's most popular game console, measured both by sales numbers and consumer reception.* · *But the console's success was tempered by...
Business Insider

Microsoft offers a closer look at the next Xbox

It’s been a few months since Microsoft announced the impending arrival of the Xbox Series X. The somewhat redundantly named console made cameo during the Game...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and its named Xbox Series X — heres ever (Ben Gilbert/Bus… https://t.co/SDEL8TyRh7 41 minutes ago

alexxxfal

Alexxx The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and it's named Xbox Series X — here's everything we know… https://t.co/857moI63aL 53 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and it's named Xbox Series X — here's everything we know… https://t.co/UPc8AZxm4g 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and it's named Xbox Series X — here's everything we know… https://t.co/L8y1jLHuzz 1 hour ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and it's named Xbox Series X — here's everything we know… https://t.co/ZxB1QkQiLo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.