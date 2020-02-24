Amazon's move to 1-day shipping helped juice its total deliveries to 5 billion packages last year, 16 times more than Walmart, Morgan Stanley estimates (AMZN, WMT)

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Amazon sold an additional $36 billion worth of products in North America last year, following the launch of its one-day shipping initiative, according to Morgan Stanley.

· Amazon's e-commerce sales volume in the US is 12 times larger than Walmart's, Morgan Stanley estimates.

