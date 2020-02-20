Cyberpunk 2077 will be updated for Series X at no additional cost to gamers

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

While we got a look at the Xbox Series X specs and features this morning, Cyberpunk 2077 rebased a statement earlier today stating that the game would get updated for Microsoft’s latest console at no additional charge. “Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades,” the developers said on Twitter. Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One is slated to come out in the next few months and will receive a no-cost update to Series X after the console releases.



