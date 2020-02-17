Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest

Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest

Business Insider Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest· Apple's iPhone XR was the most-shipped smartphone of 2019, a new report suggests.
· According to tech-focused market research firm Omdia's Smartphone Model Market Tracker report, 46.3 million iPhone XR units were shipped last year.
· Apple also took second place on the list, with its iPhone 11 shipping 37.3 million...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Indian innovator creates iPhone gun attachment that is fired with the press of a button [Video]Indian innovator creates iPhone gun attachment that is fired with the press of a button

An Indian innovator has designed a gun attachment for Apple's iPhone 4 model which allows the holder to fire it with the press of a button. Shyam Kumar created this attachment to improve women's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. Naturally, eyes are turning to the Apple iPhone 12. Will it compete? How does..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 04:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

iPhone XR was the world’s best-selling smartphone in 2019, new data suggests

Apple’s iPhone XR was the most popular smartphone in the world in 2019, according to new data from Omdia. iPhone XR shipments were reportedly 9 million units...
9to5Mac

Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone SE 2 at a March 31 event

Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone SE 2 at a March 31 eventRumors have been floating around for some time that Apple is planning on launching a new, low cost iPhone in 2020 – called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone...
The Next Web Also reported by •USATODAY.comMacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest https://t.co/GiVkZkdf4O 10 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest https://t.co/KMZVxlSSi1 #business #feedly 16 minutes ago

Jogo_5

TWEET THIEF RT @BusInsiderSSA: Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest https://t.co/b6oXo8jDHu 23 minutes ago

NoKuA

Don Atari RT @businessinsider: Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest https://t.co/ZY9yJq6Ww8 25 minutes ago

BusInsiderSSA

Business Insider SSA Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest https://t.co/b6oXo8jDHu 27 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Apple’s budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest https://t.co/MeVcRyj0IJ 49 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest https://t.co/FgQLj4t08b https://t.co/QozYnr6tWW 59 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest https://t.co/yR4uUKXdhc… https://t.co/QhifroLtLB 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.