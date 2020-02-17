Apple's budget iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world in 2019, figures suggest
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () · Apple's iPhone XR was the most-shipped smartphone of 2019, a new report suggests.
· According to tech-focused market research firm Omdia's Smartphone Model Market Tracker report, 46.3 million iPhone XR units were shipped last year.
· Apple also took second place on the list, with its iPhone 11 shipping 37.3 million...
Rumors have been floating around for some time that Apple is planning on launching a new, low cost iPhone in 2020 – called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone... The Next Web Also reported by •USATODAY.com •MacRumours.com
