Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the 'Konami Code' for video games, has died
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Video game maker Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died. He created the 'Konami Code,' a series of controller button pushes that unlocked special moves in games.
