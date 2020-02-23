Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the 'Konami Code' for video games, has died

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the 'Konami Code' for video games, has died

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Video game maker Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died. He created the 'Konami Code,' a series of controller button pushes that unlocked special moves in games.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Video Game Companies Ruined by One Game

Top 10 Video Game Companies Ruined by One Game 10:46

 These are the most tragic cases of a single video game being the downfall of an entire company.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Failed Video Game Comebacks [Video]Top 10 Failed Video Game Comebacks

Sometimes when games get revived, even nostalgia can't save them from being bad.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:47Published

Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade [Video]Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade

These are the moments that elevated the entire gaming landscape throughout the 2010's. For this list, we’re looking at the most memorable and impactful scenes in video games that took place over the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 25:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Konami Code’ creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died

Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, then start. Sound familiar? The Konami Code, as this sequence came to be known, is one of the most...
TechCrunch

Video Game Cheat Codes Are Video Game History

Video Game Cheat Codes Are Video Game HistoryKazuhisa Hashimoto, the developer who created the famous cheat code the Konami code, passed away at age 79. Hashimoto’s sequence of button presses are burned...
geek.com


Tweets about this

Mitneos

Marcos Wendel RT @MgsOuterHaven: Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the famous Konami code, has passed away yesterday , Rest in peace #KonamiCode #Konami #Me… 13 seconds ago

decafgeek

PJB RT @SJGames: Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A Sad https://t.co/V516sVydwl -HS 16 seconds ago

AimanAttorney

Aiman Haqim RT @Nibellion: Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the famous Konami code, has passed away yesterday https://t.co/0R2Sdqau6F 19 seconds ago

Ryanthegamingb5

Ryanthegamingbasile RT @UpUpDwnDwn: Thank you Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the iconic Konami code. Thank you for the inspiration for #UUDD...thank you for ev… 31 seconds ago

SonicxGio

IceyGioCortes RT @IGN: Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the legendary cheat input known as the Konami Code, has passed away. https://t.co/wx1Fv47bEF https:… 2 minutes ago

JackNeeson1

Sir Jackson Neeson RT @Crunchyroll: NEWS: Kazuhisa Hashimoto, Creator of Iconic Konami Code, Passes Away https://t.co/XRFCtm6EYV https://t.co/9Zj1RTrqg2 2 minutes ago

uglieduckie

*sighs to the moon* RT @cnni: Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the ubiquitous Konami Code used in multiple video games, has died at age 79. Hashimoto is best kno… 2 minutes ago

Juandan47265860

Daniel rivera RT @UpUpDwnDwn: #UUDD & #LRLR are saddened to learn that Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the famous Konami code, has passed away. ⬆️⬆️⬇️⬇️… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.