The popular Bears vs Babies family card game drops to $17.50 (Reg. $30)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering the Bears vs Babies family card game for *$17.49 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $30, this is the best price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a 1-day offer during the holidays last year. Designed by the makers of the extremely popular Exploding Kittens card game, it is for adults, teens, and kids (ages 10+) who are into building a “handsome salmon armed with knives and burritos or a Pomeranian of light and wonder in business attire.” The strategic battle card game is for 2 to 5-players and takes about 20-minutes to get through. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below. more…

The post The popular Bears vs Babies family card game drops to $17.50 (Reg. $30) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
