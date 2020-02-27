A coronavirus patient and Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger being treated in a San Francisco hospital says he feels perfectly fine

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· A Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger who tested positive for the coronavirus disease is being treated at a San Francisco hospital.

· He said he feels perfectly fine and isn't experiencing any of the typical symptoms of the virus.

· He eats three meals a day, he exercises, reads on his Kindle, and keeps up with the... · A Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger who tested positive for the coronavirus disease is being treated at a San Francisco hospital.· He said he feels perfectly fine and isn't experiencing any of the typical symptoms of the virus.· He eats three meals a day, he exercises, reads on his Kindle, and keeps up with the 👓 View full article

