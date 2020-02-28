Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office. Personal aides are speaking out about claims that household staff endured sexual harassment and racism from their colleagues. (FB)

A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office. Personal aides are speaking out about claims that household staff endured sexual harassment and racism from their colleagues. (FB)

Business Insider Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office. Personal aides are speaking out about claims that household staff endured sexual harassment and racism from their colleagues. (FB)**

· *Over the past three years, multiple personal aides to Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have been accused of serious misconduct by their colleagues.*
· *One former staffer accused the manager of Zuckerberg's Hawaii properties of assaulting her after a night of drinking, which led to a hospital visit and police...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office

A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family officeOver the past three years, multiple personal aides to Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have been accused of serious misconduct by their colleagues. One...
Business Insider

Here's a peek at how reporter Rob Price got inside the ultra secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's family office in Hawaii

Here's a peek at how reporter Rob Price got inside the ultra secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's family office in Hawaii· *Business Insider is taking you behind the scenes of our best stories with our new series "The Inside Story." * · *This week, BI deputy executive editor...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marshallalston_

Marshall Alston A drunken, late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office.… https://t.co/rXS69LR8Y3 8 minutes ago

TeamYunnoh

Yunnoh Web A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office.… https://t.co/ujcV9XhAmf 13 minutes ago

elmelegey

Mohamed Atef ElMelegey A drunken, late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office.… https://t.co/MfjvJLnLz7 17 minutes ago

mlisse

Michael Lisse A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office… https://t.co/OOn7TFl6r9 24 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's priv… https://t.co/h5ykIXvtEA 27 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office… https://t.co/RF7oCmQXmv 30 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office… https://t.co/glcknNBJ8H 30 minutes ago

Grumpy_Demo

Grumpy Demo RT @johnjcook: A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office. Personal… 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.