Google Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Company Expands Travel Restrictions

NPR Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
American companies are curbing travel and pulling out of big events as they try to limit their employees' exposure to the growing outbreak
Coronavirus hits tech companies: Google employee tests positive

The Google employee who tested positive for coronavirus was in the company's Zurich office "for a limited time," Google said in a statement.
USATODAY.com

Google employee in Switzerland tests POSITIVE for coronavirus, canceling internal conference

(Natural News) A Google employee from the tech giant’s Switzerland office has tested positive for COVID-19 as Google and other American corporations crack down...
NaturalNews.com

TooSoonJunes

fat ass kyle larry | TMC 🏁💙 | ☘️ RT @businessinsider: A Google employee has tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/AEp7Mm484v 24 seconds ago

SPQRIUS

🤒 π⚶SPQR⚶π 🤒 @MisterAntiBully Coronavirus hits tech companies: Google employee tests positive 6 minutes ago

BoxSluice

Sluice Box Joe Google employee tests positive for the coronavirus as the company further restricts employee travel https://t.co/Igi8iWtpZe via @Yahoo 8 minutes ago

Ms_LOL_Tweets1_

‼️MS LOL TWEETS BACK UP ACCOUNT‼️ RT @ZyroFoxtrot: Google employee in Switzerland tests POSITIVE for coronavirus, canceling internal conference https://t.co/ajZAc7DCXU 18 minutes ago

ChrisRi80029765

Chris Rickard Coronavirus hits tech companies: Google employee tests positive https://t.co/t7NNb4xuqk via @usatoday 20 minutes ago

4citkane

CitKane Google Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Company Expands Travel Restrictions https://t.co/UZQrLD5mU3 #COVID19 21 minutes ago

HunterJCullen

Hunter Cullen RT @CheetosNemesis: Hey @wokyleeks! Lookie here. https://t.co/o7Yg3gXL6w 23 minutes ago

MarthaAPeterson

Martha Peterson Google employee tests positive for the coronavirus as the company further restricts employee travel (GOOG) https://t.co/BYmeB3VCYh 27 minutes ago

