Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak

Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak· Popular Chinese social-media apps have been censoring keywords and messages about the coronavirus since the day China formally reported the outbreak, a new report has found.
· Citizen Lab found that content was censored from livestreaming site YY as early as December 31, and messaging app WeChat on January 1.
· December 31...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi ends suspense on quitting social media, reveals special plan [Video]PM Modi ends suspense on quitting social media, reveals special plan

PM Modi made a shocking announcement to quit social media on March 02. He tweeted about his plan to leave social media. Social media went into frenzy after the announcement. Within minutes of his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published

Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia

THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY TODAY ARRESTED A MAN AND HIS DAUGHTER IN CONNECTION WITH LAST YEAR'S PULWAMA TERROR ATTACK. IN AN ATTEMPT TO ALLAY THE FEARS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SAID TODAY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese social media censored coronavirus terms and criticism early in outbreak, report says

China's social media platforms were either instructed or under pressure to block criticism of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, Toronto-based...
CBC.ca

Modi to hand over social media accounts for Women's Day

Feminists accuse India PM of publicity stunt after he decides to hand over social media accounts to 'inspiring' women.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crash_signal

Crash Signal Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak… https://t.co/IW74J0Um0P 17 minutes ago

Dervlen

Catriona 62 RT @mikebutcher: Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since AT LEAST Dec. 31, so Johnson’s praise of China’s “fast r… 20 minutes ago

mikebutcher

Mike Butcher Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since AT LEAST Dec. 31, so Johnson’s praise of China’s… https://t.co/2T9cgF2A3x 26 minutes ago

FellipeC

Mentor RT @sansquer: #ahvá 2 Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak h… 35 minutes ago

tech_shout

Technology Shout Chinese social media have been reviewing corona virus content since the government acknowledged the outbreak https://t.co/meJovztZwb 36 minutes ago

SilentO43814053

Silent Observer RT @techinsider: Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak https:/… 38 minutes ago

sansquer

Sansquer #ahvá 2 Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the… https://t.co/8vPd6i2gx5 39 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak https://t.co/YX5yvPY2IL 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.