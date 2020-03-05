Apple pulls out of SXSW due to coronavirus, cancels planned Apple TV+ premieres

Global  

Apple has confirmed this evening that it is dropping out of SXSW this year. The company had planned to debut three new Apple TV+ originals at the festival this year, but those events have been canceled.

 Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to work remotely this week. According to Business Insider, it's an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cook's email was sent to Apple employees around the globe. The policy is only applicable to workers at Apple's offices....

