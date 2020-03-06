State Department warns against cruise ship travel because of coronavirus risk
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The US State Department issued an alert Sunday urging US citizens “particularly travelers with underlying health conditions” not to travel by cruise ship due to the risk of coronavirus infection. The warning comes as 21 people on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.
The alert from the State Department says many countries have put into place strict screening protocols that have denied entry to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking, all to try to contain the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
“While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not...
