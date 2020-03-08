Global  

Colorado's governor just declared a state of emergency over coronavirus

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Colorado's governor just declared a state of emergency over coronavirus· Colorado declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after the 15th coronavirus case was confirmed in a matter of days.
· The patients have been located all over the state, not clustered in a single area.
· The state of emergency involves granting sick leave for people who test positive, especially to areas like food...
News video: Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave 02:20

 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from...

New York Governor declares state emergency as coronavirus cases surge to 89

Sharing a data Cuomo informed that the United States reported 13 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday bringing the total number to 89 in the country. 
Zee News

Mass. governor declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

This article first appeared on MassLive. Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, joining neighboring states Connecticut, New York and...
bizjournals

