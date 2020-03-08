Colorado's governor just declared a state of emergency over coronavirus
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · Colorado declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after the 15th coronavirus case was confirmed in a matter of days.
· The patients have been located all over the state, not clustered in a single area.
· The state of emergency involves granting sick leave for people who test positive, especially to areas like food...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from...