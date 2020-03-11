The Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in an empty arena after San Francisco banned public gatherings over 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what it's like inside the team's Chase Center.
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () · San Francisco's $1.4 billion Chase Center opened in September 2019 and serves as the home of the Golden State Warriors basketball team.
· The arena is privately financed by the NBA team, but it has Silicon Valley's tech elite to thank for making the project a reality.
· Chase Center seats 18,000 people, but the Warriors...
After the Golden State Warriors became the first NBA team to announce they'll play home games in an empty stadium, Chicago Bulls players expressed conflicted emotions about potentially playing games with no fans in the stands.
SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned gatherings of over 250 people in the Seattle area, said he may soon close all schools and did not rule out eventual lockdowns to..