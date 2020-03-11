Global  

The Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in an empty arena after San Francisco banned public gatherings over 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what it's like inside the team's Chase Center.

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in an empty arena after San Francisco banned public gatherings over 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what it's like inside the team's Chase Center.· San Francisco's $1.4 billion Chase Center opened in September 2019 and serves as the home of the Golden State Warriors basketball team.
· The arena is privately financed by the NBA team, but it has Silicon Valley's tech elite to thank for making the project a reality.
· Chase Center seats 18,000 people, but the Warriors...
News video: Chicago Bulls' Mixed Emotions On Possibly Playing Games In Empty Arenas

Chicago Bulls' Mixed Emotions On Possibly Playing Games In Empty Arenas 01:15

 After the Golden State Warriors became the first NBA team to announce they'll play home games in an empty stadium, Chicago Bulls players expressed conflicted emotions about potentially playing games with no fans in the stands.

Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Commodore John Rodgers School Robotics Team Will Not Compete In World Championships In Kentucky [Video]Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Commodore John Rodgers School Robotics Team Will Not Compete In World Championships In Kentucky

The Commodore John Rodgers School robotics team had plans to compete in the Vex Robotics World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, in hopes of claiming a title in their first year.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:54Published

Washington State Bans Gatherings, May Close Schools [Video]Washington State Bans Gatherings, May Close Schools

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned gatherings of over 250 people in the Seattle area, said he may soon close all schools and did not rule out eventual lockdowns to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Warriors Become First N.B.A. Team to Bar Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Golden State will face the Nets at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday without fans in attendance.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus: Warriors to play games in empty arena after San Francisco bans crowds of 1,000 or more

The spread of the coronavirus is calling for drastic measures
CBS Sports

ShaquStewart19

Shaquill Stewart RT @BASportsGuy: Hopefully since it appears the Warriors will be the first and not the only team to take these measures, the leagues (owner… 45 seconds ago

BASportsGuy

Bay Area Sports Guy Hopefully since it appears the Warriors will be the first and not the only team to take these measures, the leagues… https://t.co/XNV86JOu9B 2 minutes ago

HaikaLahh

Haikal Lahh RT @HYPEBEAST: The Golden State @warriors will be the first NBA team to play in front of an empty home arena this season due to coronavirus… 4 minutes ago

TheLegndFrm317

FredThaDon🤑👟 RT @THR: The Golden State Warriors will be the first team in the NBA to play without fans in the arena due to the coronavirus outbreak http… 4 minutes ago

babeequeensings

Nikki A. Warriors will play their next game with NO fans! First NBA team to do this (EVER) *Historical/Precedent* #COVID19 9 minutes ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago The @Warriors will be the first NBA team to play home games without fans due to coronavirus concerns. @ChicagoBulls… https://t.co/UGH56Ev0oN 15 minutes ago

S_iele

Martin KN RT @DatPiff: BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors will be the first team in the NBA to play without fans in the arena due to the coronavirus… 15 minutes ago

