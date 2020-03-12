Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19

Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020 (via David Fisher/Shutterstock)
America’s sweethearts Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. The actor announced their diagnoses via Instagram, posting an image of a discarded glove in a hazmat bin (continuing his long-running motif […]
