Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19

geek.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020 (via David Fisher/Shutterstock)

America’s sweethearts Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. The actor announced their diagnoses via Instagram, posting an image of a discarded glove in a hazmat bin (continuing his long-running motif […]

News video: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19 01:22

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19 In a shocking post to Twitter on March 11, actor Tom Hanks confirmed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia for pre-production of Warner Bros' untitled Elvis Presley film....

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Billboard News [Video]Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Billboard News

The actor posted the news on his personal Instagram page.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:34Published

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus | THR News [Video]Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus | THR News

The actor was filming Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet untitled Presley movie for Warner Bros.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:27Published


Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Test Positive For The Coronavirus

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Test Positive For The CoronavirusWatch VideoTom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.  The actor confirmed the news in a statement posted to social media...
Newsy

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple, both 63, revealed the news in a statement on Wednesday...
Just Jared

