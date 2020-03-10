Global  

Stocks dive on Dow's worst day since 1987, tech crashes, and Bitcoin is no haven

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Well, that was terrible. During the day’s wild trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped by just under 10% in what was the largest single-day percentage decline since the stock market crash in 1987 (when markets were sufficiently scarred to institute failsafe measures for the future, to prevent similar, shocking declines). COVID-19 market […]
News video: Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute

Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute 01:53

 The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame. Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off on a sour note.

Stocks Rebound After Worst Drop Since 1987 [Video]

Stocks Rebound After Worst Drop Since 1987

After a wild week of fear around the coronavirus pandemic there are some gains today in the stock market after yesterday's worst drop since the 1987 crash.

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash [Video]

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday.

Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread

NEW YORK — The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The...
Coronavirus: Stocks plummet and Dow has worst day since 1987 despite US Treasury injection

US stocks have plummeted once again, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 10 per cent in what was its worst day since 1987.
