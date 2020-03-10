Stocks dive on Dow’s worst day since 1987, tech crashes, and Bitcoin is no haven
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Well, that was terrible. During the day’s wild trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped by just under 10% in what was the largest single-day percentage decline since the stock market crash in 1987 (when markets were sufficiently scarred to institute failsafe measures for the future, to prevent similar, shocking declines). COVID-19 market […]
The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame. Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off on a sour note.
