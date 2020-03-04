Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma just pledged to donate 500,000 coronavirus tests and 1 million face masks to the US as shortages mount
Friday, 13 March 2020 () · On Friday, Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, pledged to donate 500,000 testing kits for the novel coronavirus and one million medical face masks to the United States.
· The gift could help alleviate a shortage of testing materials that has contributed to the US falling behind every other...
People desperate to fend off coronavirus are turning to online companies hawking face masks -- but some customers say they've been duped in what feels like a... TMZ.com Also reported by •WorldNews •SBS
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Oh my ... Goddess! RT @businessinsider: Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma just pledged to donate 500,000 coronavirus tests and 1 million face masks to the US as sho… 13 seconds ago