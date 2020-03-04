Global  

Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma just pledged to donate 500,000 coronavirus tests and 1 million face masks to the US as shortages mount

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma just pledged to donate 500,000 coronavirus tests and 1 million face masks to the US as shortages mount· On Friday, Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, pledged to donate 500,000 testing kits for the novel coronavirus and one million medical face masks to the United States.
· The gift could help alleviate a shortage of testing materials that has contributed to the US falling behind every other...
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus medical workers remove face masks to celebrate suspension of makeshift hospitals in Wuhan

Coronavirus medical workers remove face masks to celebrate suspension of makeshift hospitals in Wuhan 00:36

 Medical workers who were treating coronavirus patients took their face masks off to celebrate the suspension of all 16 makeshift hospitals in Wuhan on March 10.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jordanian Designer Raises Awareness Against Coronavirus by Making Bedazzled Face Masks [Video]Jordanian Designer Raises Awareness Against Coronavirus by Making Bedazzled Face Masks

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, a Jordanian designer is creating bedazzled face masks to raise awareness. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Jordanian designer bedazzles with crystal face masks [Video]Jordanian designer bedazzles with crystal face masks

Jordanian designer Samia Alzakleh has designed glamorous face masks to promote protection against COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kenya: Coronavirus - Kenyan Firms Banned From Exporting Face Masks

[East African] Kenya has banned export of respirator masks in the latest measures against the novel coronavirus disease that has infected more than 89,000 people...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •SBS

Americans Fear Fleecing by Coronavirus Facemask Fraudsters, BBB Investigating

People desperate to fend off coronavirus are turning to online companies hawking face masks -- but some customers say they've been duped in what feels like a...
TMZ.com Also reported by •WorldNewsSBS

Tweets about this

LEISUREGODDESS

Oh my ... Goddess! RT @businessinsider: Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma just pledged to donate 500,000 coronavirus tests and 1 million face masks to the US as sho… 13 seconds ago

EdNDeb4858

Edward & Debra @MyVoice20321627 @AmaliaVersaci @CDCgov A Chinese man donated 500,000 tests to the US. Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma… https://t.co/qAGv3X3wuw 3 minutes ago

