Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Starting now, Apple is expediting approval for specific apps from reputable sources related to COVID-19. The App Store is also waiving the annual membership fee for distributing free apps for select groups. Apple will not approve apps that use COVID-19 themes for entertainment and games to limit apps that take advantage of the current health crisis.



more…



The post App Store expediting COVID-19 apps from reputable sources, Apple blocking coronavirus-themed games and entertainment software appeared first on 9to5Mac. Apple is responding to the COVID-19 virus in real time as the global pandemic worsens, and the latest coronavirus response is a new App Store effort to ensure the credibility of health and safety information.Starting now, Apple is expediting approval for specific apps from reputable sources related to COVID-19. The App Store is also waiving the annual membership fee for distributing free apps for select groups. Apple will not approve apps that use COVID-19 themes for entertainment and games to limit apps that take advantage of the current health crisis.more…The post App Store expediting COVID-19 apps from reputable sources, Apple blocking coronavirus-themed games and entertainment software appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

