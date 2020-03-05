Global  

App Store expediting COVID-19 apps from reputable sources, Apple blocking coronavirus-themed games and entertainment software

9to5Mac Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Apple is responding to the COVID-19 virus in real time as the global pandemic worsens, and the latest coronavirus response is a new App Store effort to ensure the credibility of health and safety information.

Starting now, Apple is expediting approval for specific apps from reputable sources related to COVID-19. The App Store is also waiving the annual membership fee for distributing free apps for select groups. Apple will not approve apps that use COVID-19 themes for entertainment and games to limit apps that take advantage of the current health crisis.

The post App Store expediting COVID-19 apps from reputable sources, Apple blocking coronavirus-themed games and entertainment software appeared first on 9to5Mac.
