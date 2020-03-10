Global  

Google developing 'nationwide' coronavirus website with US government

9to5Google Sunday, 15 March 2020
In declaring a national emergency due to COVID-19, President Donald Trump and other officials yesterday revealed that Google was building an online tool. After some confusion — partly due to the Alphabet structure, Google today confirmed that it’s building a “nationwide website” to provide information about the coronavirus.

Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for..

Few tourists ventured to the world-famous Colosseum during Italy's nationwide lockdown after coronavirus spread exponentially. Filmed on Tuesday (March 10) footage shows how the surrounding areas..

Alphabet's Google said on Saturday that it was working with the U.S. government to develop a nationwide website that would help Americans with questions about...
Google tweeted a description of its coronavirus screening site hours after Trump touted it – and it sounds very different than the nationwide test Trump promised (GOOGL, GOOG)· Verily, an Alphabet company, is building a website to help triage people for coronavirus testing in the Bay Area. · Earlier today, President Donald Trump...
