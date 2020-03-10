Google developing ‘nationwide’ coronavirus website with US government
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () In declaring a national emergency due to COVID-19, President Donald Trump and other officials yesterday revealed that Google was building an online tool. After some confusion — partly due to the Alphabet structure, Google today confirmed that it’s building a “nationwide website” to provide information about the coronavirus.
Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for..
· Verily, an Alphabet company, is building a website to help triage people for coronavirus testing in the Bay Area.
· Earlier today, President Donald Trump... Business Insider Also reported by •Mediaite
