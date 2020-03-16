Global  

Deloitte and HSBC are among Signal AI's biggest clients. It just launched a new coronavirus tracker for businesses.

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Deloitte and HSBC are among Signal AI's biggest clients. It just launched a new coronavirus tracker for businesses.· Media monitoring startup Signal AI's biggest clients include Deloitte, HSBC and Amnesty International. Now it's launched a new tool to help businesses keep track of coronavirus
· The global media intelligence software market is predicted to be valued at more than $11 billion by 2026, according to Verified Market...
