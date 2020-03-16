Deloitte and HSBC are among Signal AI's biggest clients. It just launched a new coronavirus tracker for businesses.
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · Media monitoring startup Signal AI's biggest clients include Deloitte, HSBC and Amnesty International. Now it's launched a new tool to help businesses keep track of coronavirus.
· The global media intelligence software market is predicted to be valued at more than $11 billion by 2026, according to Verified Market...
Gov. Newsom ordered Sunday for bars, nightclubs, breweries and wineries to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said restaurants should only be half-filled to increase social distancing. For some already struggling businesses, the new order could be the fatal blow that shuts them down for good....
Gov. Phil Murphy is asking for help from the U.S. Military and has ordered all indoor shopping malls shut down. This comes after the first child tested positive in the state. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has..
With sweeping new shelter-in-place orders in effect to help slow the spread of coronavirus, many may be wondering exactly which "essential businesses" are staying open. Len Ramirez reports. (3-17-2020)
Indonesia announced on Wednesday 55 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 227 in the Southeast Asian nation and marking the biggest daily rise in positive... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •bizjournals •Reuters India