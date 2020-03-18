Global  

Amazon donates $1 million to D.C. organizations helping those impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

TechCrunch Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Amazon donates $1 million to D.C. organizations helping those impacted by COVID-19 outbreakAmazon announced this morning it’s making a $1 million donation that will be split among four Washington D.C. region community foundations that are working to support vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis. The groups, ACT for Alexandria, Arlington Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington Community Foundation, will each use a portion of the million […]
 Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Amazon recently announced their plan to open up an additional 100,000 part-time and full-time positions across the United States. According to Dave Clark, senior vice president of Amazon’s worldwide operations, the workforce expansion is...

