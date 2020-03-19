The upcoming Playstation 5 will only play 2.5% of the Playstation 4's library. Microsoft's new console will play the vast majority of your current Xbox library. (SNE, MSFT)
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () · *The PlayStation 5 is Sony's next major video game console, and it's scheduled to arrive this coming holiday season.*
· *In a new, hour-long video detailing the console's internals, lead architect Mark Cerny revealed that — despite previous statements to the contrary — the PlayStation 5 will only play a limited selection...
After months of anticipation, Sony and Microsoft have started releasing concrete details for their upcoming flagship next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the... The Verge Also reported by •Business Insider •betanews
· *Sony and Microsoft are working on the next versions of the PlayStation and the Xbox: The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively.*
· *Both new... Business Insider Also reported by •ExtremeTech
