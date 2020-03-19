Rihanna's Fenty Beauty house for TikTok stars is closing temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Rihanna's new TikTok collab house, Fenty Beauty House, is temporarily closing out of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for the brand told Business Insider.

· Rihanna announced the new TikTok creator hub earlier this month during a launch party.

· Collab houses, like Sway LA or Hype House, are a... · Rihanna's new TikTok collab house, Fenty Beauty House, is temporarily closing out of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for the brand told Business Insider.· Rihanna announced the new TikTok creator hub earlier this month during a launch party.· Collab houses, like Sway LA or Hype House, are a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: Bang Media - Published Sarbrina Elba loves Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand 01:03 Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Elba, has revealed she is a huge fan of Fenty Beauty, the make-up brand created by Rihanna. You Might Like

Tweets about this