SpaceX and Tesla are ‘working on’ ventilators, Elon Musk says
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Elon Musk tweeted Friday that Tesla and SpaceX employees are “working on ventilators” even though he doesn’t believe they will be needed. His confirmation on Twitter that both of the companies he leads are working on ventilators comes a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a direct plea to Musk to […]
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees in an email that they don't have to come to work. Musk let his employees know that if they're sick or just concerned about the coronavirus they can stay home. Musk said that, to his knowledge, no Tesla employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In the email,...