Republicans: It's time to ban the Chinese government from Twitter for its 'whitewash' of coronavirus history

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey urged that the Chinese government should be banned from the platform.

· The two Republicans stressed that the Chinese government was using the social media platform to "disseminate propaganda" amid the coronavirus... · Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey urged that the Chinese government should be banned from the platform.· The two Republicans stressed that the Chinese government was using the social media platform to "disseminate propaganda" amid the coronavirus 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages 01:10 Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme. The Chancellor said the Government will pick up "most of" the wages of workers.