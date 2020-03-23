Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Security warning: Microsoft has broken Windows Defender with an update for Windows 10

Security warning: Microsoft has broken Windows Defender with an update for Windows 10

betanews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Microsoft's run of problematic updates for Windows 10 continues. This time an update is causing an issue that could have serious security implications for users -- it has broken Windows Defender. While the Windows Defender security tool is included in Windows 7 and 8 the problem only affects Windows 10. Many people are finding that when they perform a virus scan, an error message is displayed that reads: "Items skipped during scan. The Windows Defender Antivirus scan skipped an item due to an exclusion or network scanning settings". For others, scans simply fail after a few moments. See also: Microsoft… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichiganMichael

Michael Security warning: Microsoft has broken Windows Defender with an update for Windows 10 | BetaNews - https://t.co/5XD8P5wCla 10 minutes ago

MarkWilsonWords

Mark Wyciślik-Wilson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Security warning: Microsoft has broken Windows Defender with an update for Windows 10 https://t.co/kZbiHYLVjD via @BetaNews 28 minutes ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Security warning: Microsoft has broken Windows Defender with an update for Windows 10 https://t.co/gonC0k8JjV 44 minutes ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Security warning: Microsoft has broken Windows Defender with an update for Windows 10 https://t.co/fGLk46cjlR https://t.co/FU4yX0yldi 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.