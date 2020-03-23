Security warning: Microsoft has broken Windows Defender with an update for Windows 10 Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Microsoft's run of problematic updates for Windows 10 continues. This time an update is causing an issue that could have serious security implications for users -- it has broken Windows Defender. While the Windows Defender security tool is included in Windows 7 and 8 the problem only affects Windows 10. Many people are finding that when they perform a virus scan, an error message is displayed that reads: "Items skipped during scan. The Windows Defender Antivirus scan skipped an item due to an exclusion or network scanning settings". For others, scans simply fail after a few moments. See also: Microsoft… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

