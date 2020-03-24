Global  

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed

The Verge Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games, scheduled to open in Tokyo on July 24th, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games will be rescheduled, according to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It’s the first time in their 124-year modern history that the Olympics have been moved or delayed during peacetime.

“We have agreed that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held by the summer of 2021 at the latest,” Abe said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organizers were under mounting pressure to cancel the games this year. The IOC and organizers had long insisted that the games would go ahead as planned. But Canada and Australia said they would not attend the Tokyo...
