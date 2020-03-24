The new MacBook Air and iPad Pro are already discounted on Amazon Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Photo: Apple



The 2020 versions of the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro don’t release until tomorrow, March 25th, but you save $50 on either device right now at Amazon (via 9to5Toys). It’s not common to get a deal on unreleased tech, especially Apple products, so it’s possible that this discount will get yanked once they launch tomorrow.



The new MacBook Air makes the jump to a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with Iris Plus graphics, and importantly, it has the improved keyboard that Apple brought to the 16-inch MacBook Pro a few months ago. The base model of the latest iteration has 256GB of onboard storage instead of 128GB, and it costs $950 right now. This deal seems to exclude the gold version, but the silver and space gray versions of the laptop are... Photo: AppleThe 2020 versions of the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro don’t release until tomorrow, March 25th, but you save $50 on either device right now at Amazon (via 9to5Toys). It’s not common to get a deal on unreleased tech, especially Apple products, so it’s possible that this discount will get yanked once they launch tomorrow.The new MacBook Air makes the jump to a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with Iris Plus graphics, and importantly, it has the improved keyboard that Apple brought to the 16-inch MacBook Pro a few months ago. The base model of the latest iteration has 256GB of onboard storage instead of 128GB, and it costs $950 right now. This deal seems to exclude the gold version, but the silver and space gray versions of the laptop are... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Val Savaya ENTER DOMINIQUE COSMETIC'S GIVEAWAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN- 1. Winner #1- iMac + Makeup + $100 Gift Card! 2. Winne… https://t.co/M84VzgU1cp 4 minutes ago Brenda Garcia ENTER DOMINIQUE COSMETIC'S GIVEAWAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN- 1. Winner #1- iMac + Makeup + $100 Gift Card! 2. Winne… https://t.co/5qHa90sdBk 8 minutes ago Gnastee ENTER DOMINIQUE COSMETIC'S GIVEAWAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN- 1. Winner #1- iMac + Makeup + $100 Gift Card! 2. Winne… https://t.co/zEsDMXLGgD 17 minutes ago dedman @MKBHD @MKBHD please please please do an iPad Pro and MacBook Pro comparison soon! 20 minutes ago Ashley Morales ENTER DOMINIQUE COSMETIC'S GIVEAWAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN- 1. Winner #1- iMac + Makeup + $100 Gift Card! 2. Winne… https://t.co/UBtbO7bCVx 24 minutes ago Skoobloobr It’s dark in my room and I just accidentally tried to put my MacBook charger into my iPad and I feel uncomfortably privileged right now 25 minutes ago Kezia Bacon ENTER DOMINIQUE COSMETIC'S GIVEAWAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN- 1. Winner #1- iMac + Makeup + $100 Gift Card! 2. Winne… https://t.co/9TRwkZqJKl 26 minutes ago iPhone Hacks Amazon Is Already Discounting the 2020 MacBook Air and iPad Pro https://t.co/a7jZ6Pr03K #Amazon #2020 #MacBookAir… https://t.co/QQx3PP0KQ0 26 minutes ago