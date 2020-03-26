Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Gig workers could get unemployment benefits under $2 trillion Senate stimulus bill

Gig workers could get unemployment benefits under $2 trillion Senate stimulus bill

TechCrunch Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The Senate’s historic $2 trillion stimulus package will make history in one more way: by providing some financial assistance to gig workers. Late last night, the Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the bill, which makes its way to the House of Representatives for a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Here's What's in the $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Here's What's in the $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill 02:03

 Here's What's in the $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill The bill was passed 96-0 in the Senate and is expected to pass in the House on Friday. These are some of the bill's highlights, according to CNN: Single Americans will receive $1,200, married couples will receive $2,400 and parents will get...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.