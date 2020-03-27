I was a VP at Alibaba during the SARS crisis in 2003. Here's what Jack Ma did to unite our team, accelerate revenue, and launch a new business amid the uncertainty of a pandemic.
Friday, 27 March 2020 () · Porter Erisman was working in China as vice president of the Alibaba Group in 2003 when the SARS pandemic struck, and he and 400 colleagues were quarantined at home.
· But instead of being paralyzed by fear and panic, Alibaba thrived during the SARS crisis: Their team became more united, revenues accelerated, and they...
While billionaires are spending millions to fight COVID-19, donations may not help those already suffering. Alibaba founder Jack Ma pledged 100 million yuan (or $14.5 million) to support the creation of a vaccine. According to Business Insider, a total of $130.75 million in gifts have gone toward...