Business Insider Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
I was a VP at Alibaba during the SARS crisis in 2003. Here's what Jack Ma did to unite our team, accelerate revenue, and launch a new business amid the uncertainty of a pandemic.· Porter Erisman was working in China as vice president of the Alibaba Group in 2003 when the SARS pandemic struck, and he and 400 colleagues were quarantined at home.
· But instead of being paralyzed by fear and panic, Alibaba thrived during the SARS crisis: Their team became more united, revenues accelerated, and they...
