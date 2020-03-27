I was a VP at Alibaba during the SARS crisis in 2003. Here's what Jack Ma did to unite our team, accelerate revenue, and launch a new business amid the uncertainty of a pandemic. Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Porter Erisman was working in China as vice president of the Alibaba Group in 2003 when the SARS pandemic struck, and he and 400 colleagues were quarantined at home.

· But instead of being paralyzed by fear and panic, Alibaba thrived during the SARS crisis: Their team became more united, revenues accelerated, and they... · Porter Erisman was working in China as vice president of the Alibaba Group in 2003 when the SARS pandemic struck, and he and 400 colleagues were quarantined at home.· But instead of being paralyzed by fear and panic, Alibaba thrived during the SARS crisis: Their team became more united, revenues accelerated, and they 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Billionaires Like Alibaba's Founder Donate Money To Help Fight COVID-19 00:32 While billionaires are spending millions to fight COVID-19, donations may not help those already suffering. Alibaba founder Jack Ma pledged 100 million yuan (or $14.5 million) to support the creation of a vaccine. According to Business Insider, a total of $130.75 million in gifts have gone toward... You Might Like

Tweets about this