NY court rules Postmates couriers are entitled to unemployment benefits

engadget Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Gig economy workers in New York won a significant battle this week after the state's Court of Appeals ruled in their favor against Postmates. Supporting a previous state decision, the court said Postmates couriers should be considered employees for t...
