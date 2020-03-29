Global  

Classic action RPG 'NieR Replicant' is coming to PC and modern consoles

engadget Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
NieR fans may have a lot to be happy about in the near future. Square Enix has teased a pair of games in the series, including an "upgraded" version of the cult classic NieR Replicant for PC (via Steam), PS4 and Xbox One. The publisher hasn't said...
