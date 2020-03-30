The MLB will stream classic games online for fans waiting out the delayed regular season Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Baseball season might be indefinitely delayed, but the MLB is doing its best to fill the baseball-shaped hole in fans’ hearts with a new “MLB At Home” initiative that will see classic games and events, like the Home Run Derby, streamed nightly on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.



The MLB already started streaming games last week for its “Opening Day At Home,” where it broadcast 30 games (featuring a momentous victory for each of the 30 MLB teams) to mark the missed start of the 2020 season. The new effort is effectively a continuation of that, as well as an effort to try to bring back some semblance of normal scheduling and give fans a regularly scheduled game to look forward to.



