Apple is reportedly worried that people won't have the money to buy new iPhones this year, and it's an ominous sign of what's to come for people's finances (AAPL) Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Apple may be considering delaying the iPhone 12's launch because it's concerned that consumer demand for smartphone upgrades may be low following the coronavirus outbreak and economic fallout.

· That's according to a report from Nikkei Asian Review, which was published last week.

Apple's reliance on China means it's

