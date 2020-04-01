Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools would remain closed through the spring (GOOG, GOOGL)

· Google is setting up 100,000 WiFi access points to increase broadband access for the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year.

· Google is setting up 100,000 WiFi access points to increase broadband access for the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year.· The broadband internet will be free for at least three months, and the tech giant is also providing thousands of



