Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools would remain closed through the spring (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools would remain closed through the spring (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools would remain closed through the spring (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google is setting up 100,000 WiFi access points to increase broadband access for the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year.
· The broadband internet will be free for at least three months, and the tech giant is also providing thousands of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: California Unveils Hotline To Keep Seniors Connected During nCoronavirus Shelter-In-Place

California Unveils Hotline To Keep Seniors Connected During nCoronavirus Shelter-In-Place 01:40

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday announced the launch of an initiative for older residents to stay connected while staying at home during the coronavirus public health emergency. Andria Borba reports. (3/30/20)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GirlMonache

MonacheGirl Google is providing free internet to the state of California - Business Insider https://t.co/2vZd7ljaWZ 2 minutes ago

gmicksmith

gmicksmith Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom ... - https://t.co/fTp6Pp4Tu4 #GoogleAlerts 7 minutes ago

carrietobey

Carrie Tobey RT @TimKarr: Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools would remain closed… 20 minutes ago

TimKarr

TimKarr Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools would re… https://t.co/1o77C7O9bf 38 minutes ago

seyisnr

seyi aderibigbe RT @businessinsider: Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools would remai… 1 hour ago

ChainSwitch

Switch Chain Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools would re… https://t.co/PUB7ZTL5XH 1 hour ago

Luca_Candaten

Luca Candaten Vermont Telephone Company and Ericsson are providing Rutland City Public Schools with free high-speed wireless Inte… https://t.co/Jl6PbKfL4W 2 hours ago

DakotaS70328403

Dakota Boomer Rube #Cult45 Deplorable RT @NoMoreElitists: Google is providing free internet across the state of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools would remain… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.