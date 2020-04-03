Global  

Bill Gates is funding new factories for 7 potential coronavirus vaccines, even though it will waste billions of dollars

Business Insider Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Bill Gates is funding new factories for 7 potential coronavirus vaccines, even though it will waste billions of dollars· Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates told The Daily Show that his foundation is funding the construction of factories for seven different candidates for a coronavirus vaccine.
· Gates said that at most it would end up picking at most two out of the seven, meaning billions of dollars spent on manufacturing would be abandoned.
·...
