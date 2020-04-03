Bill Gates is funding new factories for 7 potential coronavirus vaccines, even though it will waste billions of dollars

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates told The Daily Show that his foundation is funding the construction of factories for seven different candidates for a coronavirus vaccine.

· Gates said that at most it would end up picking at most two out of the seven, meaning billions of dollars spent on manufacturing would be abandoned.

·... · Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates told The Daily Show that his foundation is funding the construction of factories for seven different candidates for a coronavirus vaccine.· Gates said that at most it would end up picking at most two out of the seven, meaning billions of dollars spent on manufacturing would be abandoned. 👓 View full article

