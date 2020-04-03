Global  

Business Insider Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Leaked emails list 11 retailers including Amazon that suspended programs with a top affiliate platform used by influencers and digital publishers· At least 11 retailers including Amazon suspended their affiliate programs with the top influencer and digital-publisher e-commerce platform Skimlinks. 
· A spokesperson for Skimlinks, which works with publishers like BuzzFeed, HuffPost, and Hearst, as well as influencers on YouTube and Instagram, confirmed to Business...
