'Throwing the commanding officer overboard': Democrats want investigation after Navy fires aircraft carrier captain

Business Insider Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
'Throwing the commanding officer overboard': Democrats want investigation after Navy fires aircraft carrier captain· House lawmakers want answers about the Navy's abrupt dismissal of Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, after his letter pleading for coronavirus help was leaked.
· Lawmakers said Crozier "clearly went outside the chain of command" by sending the letter but that the timing "will likely put...
0
News video: Captain Relieved Of Command

Captain Relieved Of Command 00:29

 The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.

