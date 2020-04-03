'Throwing the commanding officer overboard': Democrats want investigation after Navy fires aircraft carrier captain
Friday, 3 April 2020 () · House lawmakers want answers about the Navy's abrupt dismissal of Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, after his letter pleading for coronavirus help was leaked.
· Lawmakers said Crozier "clearly went outside the chain of command" by sending the letter but that the timing "will likely put...
The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.
