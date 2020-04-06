Everything to know about Quibi, the buzzy video startup that just launched after raising $1.75 billion Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Quibi, a buzzy mobile-video startup that raised $1.75 billion ahead of launch, debuted on Monday its subscription service that aims to revolutionize TV for smartphones.

The streaming platform premiered with 50 titles, including "movies" told in parts, like "Survive" with Sophie Turner and "Most Dangerous Game" with Liam

Quibi review: Who needs this? We've already seen Disney Plus and Apple TV launch in the past twelve months, and HBO Max will be joining them soon. But into this crowded streaming landscape has stepped Quibi, a new video streaming service that's putting mobile first.Except we're not sure why. Despite being founded by heavyweight...

