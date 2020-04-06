Global  

Everything to know about Quibi, the buzzy video startup that just launched after raising $1.75 billion

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Everything to know about Quibi, the buzzy video startup that just launched after raising $1.75 billion· Quibi, a buzzy mobile-video startup that raised $1.75 billion ahead of launch, debuted on Monday its subscription service that aims to revolutionize TV for smartphones.
· The streaming platform premiered with 50 titles, including "movies" told in parts, like "Survive" with Sophie Turner and "Most Dangerous Game" with Liam...
Credit: Engadget AOL - Published
News video: Quibi review: Who needs this?

Quibi review: Who needs this? 10:10

 We've already seen Disney Plus and Apple TV launch in the past twelve months, and HBO Max will be joining them soon. But into this crowded streaming landscape has stepped Quibi, a new video streaming service that's putting mobile first.Except we're not sure why. Despite being founded by heavyweight...

