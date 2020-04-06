Global  

Synology makes VPN Plus Client software free for businesses, indefinitely

Synology, known for its great network and storage solutions has seen businesses buying licenses for its VPN Plus Client five times higher than normal as the coronavirus pandemic has developed. Now in a generous move, Synology is making its VPN Plus Client and Site-to-Site VPN licenses free.

