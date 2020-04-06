Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Nearly half of San Francisco's inmate population has been released to avoid coronavirus outbreaks within jails

Nearly half of San Francisco's inmate population has been released to avoid coronavirus outbreaks within jails

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Nearly half of San Francisco's inmate population has been released to avoid coronavirus outbreaks within jails· San Francisco County Jail's inmate population has been reduced by nearly 50% since January in a bid to avoid coronavirus outbreaks in jails and prisons.
· Other jail systems across the US are considering inmate population reductions for the same purpose.
· Health officials have long argued that jails are the perfect...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic: Grand Princess Crew Member Dies From The Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic: Grand Princess Crew Member Dies From The Coronavirus 01:17

 As the Grand Princess remained moored in San Francisco Bay Friday, a coalition of local community groups announced that among the 74 lives claimed regionally by the coronavirus was a crewmember from the Philippines. Anne Makovec reports. (4/3/20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why People Are Staying Away From The Hospital Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Why People Are Staying Away From The Hospital Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

San Francisco Bay Area doctor Edward Abratowski believes that he and his medical colleagues all underestimated the coronavirus. Business Insider reports Abratowski noted that his hospital is seeing a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
SF Mayor Breed Says 70 Test Positive for COVID-19 at Homeless Shelter [Video]

SF Mayor Breed Says 70 Test Positive for COVID-19 at Homeless Shelter

San Francisco mayor London Breed on Friday said that a homeless shelter south of Market Street is being converted to a medical facility after 70 people there tested positive for coronavirus. Wilson..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Officials Across The U.S. Scramble To Protect Homeless Population From Coronavirus

Infections have sprung up in shelters, forcing cities to consider other options. Seventy people at a shelter in San Francisco tested positive for the...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle TimesBusiness InsiderFOXNews.com

A proposed emergency measure in San Francisco would order the city to find 7,000 hotel rooms to shelter its entire homeless population

A proposed emergency measure in San Francisco would order the city to find 7,000 hotel rooms to shelter its entire homeless population· A proposed emergency ordinance introduced by San Francisco's Board of Supervisors would require the city to house its entire homeless population in 7,000...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.