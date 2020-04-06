Nearly half of San Francisco's inmate population has been released to avoid coronavirus outbreaks within jails

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· San Francisco County Jail's inmate population has been reduced by nearly 50% since January in a bid to avoid coronavirus outbreaks in jails and prisons.

· Other jail systems across the US are considering inmate population reductions for the same purpose.

