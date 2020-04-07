PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller is a sleek and futuristic gaming accessory Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Sony has revealed the design of the PlayStation 5‘s controller – a follow-on to its popular DualShock line that takes on a new name for a new generation: DualSense. The DualSense controller is kitted out in black and white, and looks like a futuristic, plastic armor-plated robot companion more than a gamepad in some ways. […] 👓 View full article

0

